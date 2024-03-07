Check IIM Lucknow's Executive Education Courses For Working Professionals

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow offers various courses for enhancing and upgrading the career of working professionals across the globe. The programmes have been designed to offer a high-class technological, professional and inclusive experience to the working executives from different organisations.

The following is the list of various Executive programmes offered by IIM Lucknow:

Short Duration Open Programmes

The programme covers several nuances of executive education from HRM to Strategy and Agri-Business to Operations. The course duration starts from 3 days and extends up to a week.

Customized Programmes

Customized Executive Education programmes have been designed for corporate and government officials to help them elevate skills and overcome the day to day challenges of digital world.

Online Learning Programmes

Online Learning Programmes is one such category of programmes that provides learning to aspirants from anywhere across the world. Online programmes by IIML are an effort to combine classroom and online learning, which can be accessed by the executives at the ease of their flexibility. These courses are offered across domains such as HRM, Communication, Decision Science, Finance and Accounting, Agri-Business Management, General Management, Legal Management, Marketing, Operation Management, Strategic Management, Information Technology and C-Suite.

International Programme

The vision of International programmes by IIML is to offer world-class education in every corner of the globe and prove its academic prowess in executive education sector.

MDP Noida Campus

The Noida campus is established exclusively for offering Executive education by IIM Lucknow . Most of the programmes running at Noida campus are scheduled on weekends..

Defence programme

IIM Lucknow offers defence general management programmes for officers of the Indian Armed Forces almost every year to remodel their skills and attitude for a second career after serving in the Indian Armed Forces.