IIM Lucknow Secures 100% Placement With Highest Package Of Rs 1.23 Crore

IIM Lucknow Placements 2024 cycle witnessed over 250 recruiters, the highest number across all domains.

In a recruitment drive conducted at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML), 576 students secured 634 offers, achieving 100 per cent placement for the largest batch in the institute's 38-year history.

The recruitment drive was conducted for the batch of Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) 38 and Agribusiness Management (ABM) 19.

A student bagged the highest international package of Rs 1.23 crore per annum while another student received the highest domestic salary package of Rs 65 lakh.

The average and median packages offered to students are Rs 30 lakh per annum (LPA) and Rs 27 lakh per annum (LPA), respectively.

The students were offered various roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT and Analytics, Sales and Marketing, Operations, and Retail E-Commerce from top recruiters across the globe.

ABG, Accenture, Adani Group, BCG, Deloitte, Jio Financial Services, McKinsey, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Samagra, Shell, VISA, Target, and TAS are among the top recruiters that participated in the placement drive.

The institute offers postgraduate diploma, fellowship, and executive programs in management. It ranked 85 in the recently released Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024.