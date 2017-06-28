IIM Lucknow To Conduct CAT 2017; Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi Appointed Convener Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 will be conducted by IIM Lucknow this year. IIM Lucknow PGP Admission Chair Professor Neeraj Dwivedi will be the convener this year.

New Delhi: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 will be conducted by IIM Lucknow this year. IIM Lucknow PGP Admission Chair Professor Neeraj Dwivedi will be the convener this year. IIM-L will be filling in the shoes of IIM Bangalore which conducted the exam last year. Every year the decision of convening the CAT exam is taken in a meeting which is attended by the Directors of all the IIMs and other stakeholders. IIM Lucknow has been assigned the responsibility after a gap of seven years. The exam is expected to be conducted in November or December this year.



CAT exam is a gateway to one of the 20 IIMs and other prestigious B-Schools such as SPJIMR, IMI, IMT, MDI etc. Last year almost 2.32 lakh students had registered for the exam.

CAT 2017: Pattern, Dates and Changes

CAT 2017 will be a computer-based test, with TCS being the testing partner since 2014. It is expected that IIM Lucknow will release the notification for CAT 2017 on or after July 30, 2017. The application process for the exam will begin in August first week and will be conducted in a month long window.



Every IIM is known to bring some change or make additions in the test pattern and over all exam process. Last year, IIM Bangalore had not made any significant change in the exam pattern but did add Noida as an exam centre which was removed from the list of exam centres in 2014.



There was also change in the application form structure for those who completed their graduation in the 1980's. Earlier the form accepted graduation marks only in the standard three-year format. But last year students only needed to enter the year of commencement and completion of graduation program and could enter their marks as per the years taken to complete graduation.



Any changes in the CAT 2017 pattern will be clear once IIM Lucknow releases official notification about the exam this year.



