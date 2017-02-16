BSEB Relaxes Norms for Intermediate Board Exam 2017

New Delhi: In an attempt to give examinees a fair chance, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has relaxed norms for the Supplementary board exam 2017. The Board has taken this generous move to support those students, who don't have an admit card even. Relaxations as such will definitely be a boon for those candidates, who couldn't appear for the examinations either due to any sort of technical fault or due to the negligence of the concerned school. BSEB has allowed those students to appear for the supplementary examination that is scheduled in the last week of May or the first week of June this year.
Citing many reasons supporting the move, BSEB has released an official notification on its online portal (biharboard.ac.in). The Board has clearly stated that none of the students should go through the torment of not being allowed for an exam when the entire fault is of the school authorities.
The Board has been showing active participation in making things convenient for the examinees. It is for the first time that students will be able to appear for all the papers of Supplementary examination.
Apart from this, the Board has stated to release the results at the end of June or in early July, in order to ensure that students can apply for higher education courses without any delay or hassle.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) usually conducts the annual examination in the month of February/ March and Supplementary exam in August/ September. Contrary to the tradition, the Board will conduct the Supplementary examination a bit early this year.
