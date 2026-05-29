MP Board Re-Exam Dates 2026 Out For Classes 5 And 8, Exams Starts From June 16

MP Board Re-Exam Date 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has officially released the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-exam schedule for 2026. According to the latest notice, the re-examinations will begin on June 16, 2026. The exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at designated exam centres. Students appearing for the MP Board re-exams are advised to carry their admit cards along with a valid government-issued ID proof.

MP Board Re-Exam Dates 2026 for Class 5 and 8

The MP Board has clarified that the "Additional Language" subject will not be compulsory for students appearing in the re-examinations. It also stated that the examination schedule will remain unchanged even if a public or local holiday falls during the exam period.

The detailed MP Board re-exam timetable 2026 is given below:

First Language - Hindi, English, Marathi: June 16, 2026

Mathematics / Music (for visually impaired students): June 18, 2026

English or Hindi (depending on first language): June 19, 2026

Science: June 20, 2026

Third Language - Sanskrit: June 22, 2026

Social Science (Class 8 only): June 23, 2026

The Class 5 annual board exams were earlier conducted from February 20 to February 26, while the Class 8 exams were held between February 20 and February 28, 2026.

Last year, the MP Board Class 5 and 8 re-exams were held from June 2 to June 9, 2025, and the results were declared on June 20. More than 86,000 Class 5 students and over 1.24 lakh Class 8 students had appeared in the supplementary examinations.

The MP Board Class 5 and 8 results for 2026 were announced on March 25 by School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh. This year, Class 5 students recorded an impressive pass percentage of 95.14 per cent, while Class 8 students achieved a pass rate of 93.93 per cent.