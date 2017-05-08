AP LAWCET 2017 And AP EDCET 2017 Result Likely To Be Declared Today The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) is expected to declare the result for AP EDCET 2017 and AP LAWCET 2017 today.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP LAWCET 2017 And AP EDCET 2017 Result Likely To Be Declared Today New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) is expected to declare the result for AP EDCET 2017 and AP LAWCET 2017 today. AP EDCET is conducted for admission to B.Ed. program offered at all government, government-aided and private institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, AP LAWCET is conducted for admission to 3 year LLB and 5 year LLB programs offered at all government, government-aided and private institutes in Andhra Pradesh. This year both the exams were conducted on April 19, 2017.



The result for both the entrance tests is likely to be hosted on the official website for AP SCHE by 5:00 pm today.



The council has already concluded the process for displaying answer key and OMR responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam and accepting objections on the displayed answer key. After declaration of the result, the council will conduct the counseling process for qualified candidates.



For AP LAWCET, the qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance test is 35% which means a candidates has to score minimum 42 marks in order to qualify for the exam. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC or ST category students.



In case of AP EDCET, the qualifying percentage of marks is 25% which means a candidate must score minimum 37 marks in order to qualify the exam. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC or ST candidates.



The score of both AP LAWCET 2017 and AP EDCET 2017 is valid only for admission in the academic session 2017-18.



Click here for more



The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) is expected to declare the result for AP EDCET 2017 and AP LAWCET 2017 today. AP EDCET is conducted for admission to B.Ed. program offered at all government, government-aided and private institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, AP LAWCET is conducted for admission to 3 year LLB and 5 year LLB programs offered at all government, government-aided and private institutes in Andhra Pradesh. This year both the exams were conducted on April 19, 2017.The result for both the entrance tests is likely to be hosted on the official website for AP SCHE by 5:00 pm today.The council has already concluded the process for displaying answer key and OMR responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam and accepting objections on the displayed answer key. After declaration of the result, the council will conduct the counseling process for qualified candidates.For AP LAWCET, the qualifying percentage of marks in the entrance test is 35% which means a candidates has to score minimum 42 marks in order to qualify for the exam. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC or ST category students.In case of AP EDCET, the qualifying percentage of marks is 25% which means a candidate must score minimum 37 marks in order to qualify the exam. There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC or ST candidates.The score of both AP LAWCET 2017 and AP EDCET 2017 is valid only for admission in the academic session 2017-18.Click here for more Education News