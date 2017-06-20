Allahabad University BSc Entrance Exam To Be Declared Soon, Check At Allduniv.ac.in University of Allahabad, commonly known as Allahabad University will declare the BSc entrance exam results soon. While some section of the media is giving the information that the result will be declared tomorrow, no update is available on the official portal of the varsity.

University of Allahabad, commonly known as Allahabad University will declare the BSc entrance exam results soon. While some section of the media is giving the information that the result will be declared tomorrow, no update is available on the official portal of the varsity. Students who have appeared for the exam can expect the result soon since the academic session usually begins within July-August and admission process completes before that. The result will be declared at allduniv.ac.in.



The University had conducted BSc entrance exam on 31 May 2017 in the morning session. In the evening session on the same day exam was conducted for admission to BA and LLB courses.



The exam was held in both online and offline mode. While 89.58% candidates appeared for the offline mode, 78.89% of the registered candidates appeared for the online exam.



The overall attendance in the exam was 88.54%.



How to check Allahabad University BSc Entrance Exam result?



Step one: Go to the official website of allduniv.ac.in

tep two: Click on the result tab

Step three: Click on the BSc entrance exam result



The result may be available in a .pdf file. Candidates shall have to check their roll number and their result.



Click here for more





