AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2017 To Start From July 3, Check Schedule Here

The counseling for allotment of seats to seven AIIMS (New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh) will be held at AIIMS, New Delhi at J.L. Auditorium 8.30 AM onwards from July 3.
AIIMS MBBS Counselling Schedule
The counselling to fill the seats in AIIMS will be done based on this schedule:
According to AIIMS exams section, the list of selected or shortlisted candidates will be made available on the AIIMS website.
The E-mail or SMS Alert will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail /Mobile Numbers.
AIIMS counselling notification has also said that no separate counselling call letter will be issued by
post to the candidates.
Read also: CBSE NEET Results 2017: Check All India Quota Online Counselling Schedule Here
The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Website of AIIMS for any update with regard to counseling if any.
However, the Counseling Call letter has been uploaded on the AIIMS website: www.aiimsexams.org. The candidates may download these call letters after logging into the website.
Click here for more Education News