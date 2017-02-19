Woman Allegedly Raped Near Delhi's Hauz Khas Village

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man near Delhi's upscale Hauz Khas village, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday night when the woman, from Manipur, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village, which she had attended with her friends and cousins, said a senior police officer. She was reportedly walking home alone when the incident occurred.The woman told police that around 11:30 pm she was offered a lift by an unidentified person. He apparently told her that his vehicle was parked near the adjoining Deer Park.The accused then led her to an isolated stretch in the adjoining park area and allegedly raped her.The woman managed to escape from the spot and later informed the police.A police case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the accused with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, the officer said."We have gathered vital clues in preliminary investigation and the accused will be nabbed soon," he added."We are in touch with the woman, and she is being counselled to help her recover from the trauma," the officer added.Police teams are examining the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and various streets of Hauz Khas Village to identify the accused.