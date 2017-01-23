Republic Day Rehearsal Causes Traffic Jams In Delhi

The final rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on Monday caused massive traffic jams, with motorists struck for long hours due to diversions and clogged streets.The Traffic Police had diverted traffic on key roads. Most motorists opted for the arterial Ring Road, resulting in unending jams.The roads leading to Noida in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi were also hit. Vehicles were lined up bumper-to-bumper for more than two hours at some spots."There was a major jam on the Akshardham road," a motorist was quoted by news agency IANS. "I had to take a longer route from Mayur Vihar to reach Noida," he said.