On Camera, Mother Throws 2-Year-Old Down Stairs During Fight With In-Laws

A woman fighting with her in-laws picks up her sleeping two-year-old son and flings him down the stairs in extremely disturbing CCTV footage from a home in Delhi. Sonu Gupta, 26, has been charged with attempted murder of her child in a complaint by her husband Nitin Gupta, a businessman.The child, Anshu, has suffered head and face injuries and is being treated at the AIIMS hospital, say the police.Sonu Gupta's crime was recorded on two cameras that the Guptas say they installed at their home in southeast Delhi to capture proof of her wild behavior. The incident took place last Saturday but the family complained on Tuesday.In the visuals, Sonu Gupta is seen shouting and getting increasingly agitated. She picks up the child sleeping next to her on the bed and rushes to the door. She is seen hurling him down the stairs in the middle of her screaming. Her in-laws then run down the stairs for the child.Nitin Gupta, who owns a cosmetic shop, and Sonu, were married five years ago.Sonu Gupta was prone to outbursts and fits of rage, allege Nitin and his parents.The police received a call on Tuesday from Nitin Gupta, who said his wife had thrown their child down the stairs from their second floor apartment.Sonu Gupta's mother-in-law said: "We were talking and she started fighting over property. While she was shouting, she pulled the child and said that I will kill him and frame all of you. She threw the child from the second floor to the first floor."Mrs Gupta also alleges her daughter-in-law would hit her. "I got the CCTV installed so I could get proof of her atrocities," she said.The police say they are verifying the family's allegations.