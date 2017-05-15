In Delhi, Mercury Touches 45 Degree Celsius

The national capital continued to reel under a severe heatwave with the mercury settling over 45 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city today.The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 45.4, 43.7, 44.5 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, said an official from the India Meteorological Department.The minimum temperature settled at 28.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, the official said.The humidity level oscillated between 54 and 15 per cent.According to meteorological department forecast heatwave conditions are likely to continue tomorrow, even as thunderstorm and dust storm may occur in some places tomorrow night."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 43 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 41.8 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.Heatwave conditions also continued to prevail in certain parts of Uttar Pradesh with Banda being the hottest place in the state at 46.8 degrees Celsius.According to the meteorological department, the day temperatures rose "appreciably" in Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions.The temperatures were "markedly above normal" in Allahabad division, "appreciably above normal" in Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra and Meerut divisions and "above normal" in Moradabad and Kanpur divisions.The highest temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Banda, the meteorological office said, adding that the night temperature rose in Varanasi division and "changed a little" in the other divisions.Etawah registered the lowest temperature of 23 degrees Celsius in the state.The meteorological department has forecast a possibility of rains or thundershowers at isolated places of the state tomorrow.