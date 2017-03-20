Gopal Ansal Makes Last Ditch Effort To Avoid Jail, Appeals To President

Failing to get any leeway from the Supreme Court, real estate baron Gopal Ansal -- who has to serve seven months in jail -- has now appealed to the President for relief. He has also asked the Supreme Court to give him more time to surrender -- a request the court has turned down.The younger of the Ansal brothers, who is 69 years old, has been convicted for negligence in connection with the 1997 fire tragedy in which 50 people had died. His elder brother Sushil Ansal, who was also convicted, was spared a jail sentence on account of his advanced years. He is 77 years old.Time is running out for the younger Ansal, who had been given a month's time in February to surrender by the Supreme Court. The deadline is this evening.Today, his lawyer told the Supreme Court that President Pranab Mukherjee is not available and till he makes a decision, the court should give his client more time to surrender. The court, however, refused to grant him more time. Chief Justice TS Thakur said, "It is beyond our purview. You go and mention before the President. We can't grant time."On March 9, his lawyer had argued that Mr Ansal was old and ill and was living on charity.The CBI, which had investigated the fire and brought the Ansals to book, had questioned the claim. Mr Ansal, the agency said, was the managing director of a few companies and it was not possible that he was living on charity. The top court had agreed and had dismissed the plea.The real estate tycoon, who was given a year's jail term by the court, will have to spend only seven months behind the bars, as he had already spent four months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.