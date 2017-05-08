Delhi Metro To Announce New Fares

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to announce new fares on Monday, an official said."The Board of Directors is meeting to decide on the hike in fares of Delhi metro," an official told IANS."The announcement on the fare hike will be made in the evening," he said.He termed as "speculation" reports in the media about the quantum of hike in fares.Recently, DMRC had also enetered into a partnership with the app- based cab aggregator, Ola, allowing its commuters to recharge their metro cards directly from the Ola Money app.