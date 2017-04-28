AAP Praises Yogi Adityanath, Echoes Holiday Ban Order In Delhi

दिल्ली सरकार भी महापुरुषों के जन्म अथवा निर्वाण दिवस पर होने वाली छुट्टियां रदद् करेगी। इस बारे में मैंने मुख्य सचिव को निर्देश दिए हैं।1/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने इस मामले में अच्छी पहल की है। हमें अन्य राज्यों से सीखने के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहना चाहिए। 2/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to cancel public holidays marking the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today."The Delhi government will cancel holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. I have issued instruction to the chief secretary in this regard," he tweeted.Mr Sisodia lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for cancelling 15 public holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities."The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a good initiative in this matter. We should always be ready to learn from other states," he said.The UP Cabinet had on April 25 decided to cancel 15 public holidays in educational institutions."Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about the great personalities on these days," it had said.