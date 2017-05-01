3 Including Police Officer Dead In Shootout Between Rival Gangs In Delhi

Three people, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector have been killed in a shootout in Delhi's Miyanwali area late on Sunday night. The shootout was reportedly between two rival gangs.According to the Delhi Police, Bhupendra, a local criminal, and his friend Arun were in a car with police sub-inspector Vijay and constable Kuldip at around 11:15 pm, when a few unidentified men suddenly opened fire on them. The men are suspected to be from a rival gang.Bhupendra, Arun and sub-inspector Vijay were killed in the shootout, while constable Kuldip was severely injured. He is currently being treated at a hospital.Delhi Police has started an investigation to identify the men who escaped after the shootout. The police also said that they are "waiting for constable Kuldip to recover before his statement can be recorded".