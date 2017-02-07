3 Delhi Airport Employees Held For Smuggling Out Duty-Free Liquor

Three airport employees posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA) in New Delhi have been apprehended for illegally smuggling duty-free liquor bottles out of the facility.The incident was reported yesterday when the intelligence officials of the CISF detected the suspicious movements of a airport staffer, identified as Kamal, who was carrying two duty-free bags at the arrival area of terminal-III of the airport, officials said."Kamal was intercepted and four bottles of duty-free liquor were recovered from his bag. He could not produce any bills and when questioned in detail he claimed the bottles were handed over to him by his supervisor to give to someone waiting outside the terminal," they said.The supervisor, identified as Madan, was questioned and he claimed that he was asked to purchase the liquor by his senior Vinay."Duty free items are supposed to be for sold to International passengers only and as the case is suspected to be of pilferage and smuggling of liquor, the trio were handed over to Customs authorities for further action," they said.The Customs is probing the case even as the Aerodrome Entry Passes of the trio will be suspended, they added.