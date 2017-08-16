24-Year-Old Racing Superbike On Delhi Roads Dies, Accident Caught On Camera

A 24-year-old man who was racing two of his friends on high-capacity motorcycles on the streets of Delhi died on Monday evening after he lost control of his bike and crashed. The entire high-speed race and the accident near the Mandi House Metro Station was caught on camera - filmed by one of the two men who were racing along with the man who died, Himanshu Bansal.The three motorcyclists were riding at very high speeds in traffic from Connaught Place in central Delhi towards Mandi House after attending a party, the police said.Himanshu Bansal was riding a Benelli TNT 600i and was ahead of another rider, who had an action camera mounted to his helmet, filming the entire race. He was racing a 300cc motorcycle, Kawasaki Ninja 300. The third motorcycle in the race was also a Benelli TNT 600i, a 600cc bike."These are expensive motorcycles, cost between 4 and 6 lakh rupees and can reach top speeds of nearly 200 km an hour within seconds," a police officer said. Himanshu, he added, was the son of a businessman in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar.The video footage, shot from the point of view of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 rider, shows Himanshu filtering through traffic at high speed - overtaking dangerously at times.But at Mandi House station, the police said, a man trying to cross the road may have taken him by surprise. Himanshu tries to avoid the person, but ends up hitting him.The motorcycle veers towards the left, uncontrollably.Himanshu was thrown off the motorcycle and hit the sidewalk outside Lady Irwin College, with the motorcycle crashing and stopping a few metres ahead of him.The footage shows blood lying many feet away from Himanshu's body, depicting the severity of the impact. The police said Himanshu was rushed to a hospital but it was too late.