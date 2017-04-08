2-Year-Old Child Crushed By Speeding Car In Delhi, Accused Arrested

A two-year-old girl was crushed under a speeding car while playing outside her residence in west Delhi, police said on Friday.The accused, Mukesh, who was a resident of a nearby Hari Enclave colony, had been arrested for rash and negligent driving, police said.The incident took place on Thursday evening when the minor girl, identified as Kajol was playing in Aman Vihar area.Mukesh was driving his Santro car involved in the crime. Although the minor was admitted to the near-by Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, a senior police officer said.Mukesh was arrested from the spot, police said.Kajol's father Munish works as a street vendor and is a native of Uttar Pradesh.