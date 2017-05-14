Chennai Metro's First Underground Stretch To Be Inaugurated Today

The long-awaited underground stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be inaugurated today by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.The 7.4-kilometre stretch will connect Tirumangalam and Nehru park along the inner periphery of North Chennai.There are seven stations in this stretch: Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East, Shenoy Nagar, Pachaiyappa's College, Kilpauk Medical College and Nehru Park.For the first time in Chennai this stretch would have platform screen doors.The underground stretch is part of the Rs 14,600 first phase of the project, which already has three elevated stretches from Koyambedu to St Thomas Mount and Chennai Airport to Little Mount.