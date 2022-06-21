Food Delivery Service With A Difference: This Motorised Wheelchair Gives Wings To People With Disabilities

Spinal cord injured 37-year-old Ganesh Murugan from Chennai is a traffic stopper, as he rides his new motorised electric wheelchair to deliver food. He's perhaps India's first wheelchair food delivery person. An innovative motorised electric wheelchair designed by a start-up incubated at IIT Madras has increased his earning potential.
The two-in-one motorised wheelchair can be detached by a push of a button and the rear part turns into a simple wheelchair giving him the crucial independent last-mile access. This enables him to wheel into accessible restaurants or even high-rise buildings to collect and deliver food.
Sharing his new mobility and his new confidence, Ganesh said "Recently I had to deliver on the 10th floor at Ambattur. I didn't ask the customer to come down. I detached the front wheel and got into the lift as it could accommodate the wheelchair. The customer was very impressed. I too enjoyed the experience and the customer was happy too.”
A few kilometres away Rajaram, who is orthopedically challenged due to Polio has signed up with Zomato under the delivery by cycle category. He zips through northern Chennai feeding the hungry. He says this motorised wheelchair as given wings to his dreams. His income is now up by Rs 9,000. He says, " With this income, I'd be able to manage my monthly rent and any additional expenses." On the new experience, he adds, "People appreciate me when I carry my food delivery bag. they look at me with pride. I see a big difference between the way they looked at me earlier and now".
Suresh a young engineer who had ordered lunch on his off day was pleasantly surprised when he learnt Rajaram is on his wheelchair bringing his food. Calling this a welcome empowerment in E-commerce. He said, "When I saw him almost twenty feet from my doorstep I felt that's enough for him. I need to go forward and bring the parcel. They can do anything if the opportunity is given". He has a suggestion for e-commerce platform. "They should add a significant number of people with disabilities as delivery persons. The app should indicate this to the customer. They should also have a separate category for these delivery persons so that they are seen to be inclusive.”
The start-up, NeoMotion Assistive Solutions Pvt Ltd was founded by three students and a faculty from IIT Madras. Their customised rugged vehicle can cruise at 25 km an hour. It takes 4 hours to charge and rides 25 km on a single charge. The team hopes this could open up many new opportunities.
The two-in-one vehicle costs nearly a lakh rupees. The founders are now roping incorporates so their CSR funds could fund and empower differently-abled who can't afford the cost but can profit from it. The start-up has supplied around 1300 vehicles. Among these around 300 vehicles have received corporate sponsorship. Responding to what drew them to solve challenges of the differently-abled community shunning lucrative corporate jobs.
While innovation at IIT Madras creates new opportunities for the differently-abled in the e-commerce delivery space, researchers say this is just the beginning and the best is yet to come.