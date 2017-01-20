Chennai Cops Praise Jallikattu Protesters At Marina Beach For 'Extraordinary Calm'

Chennai: Chennai's giant Jallikattu protest at the famous Marina Beach, leaderless and apolitical, has earned praise from the city police for the "extraordinary calm & peace" that the protesters have managed even thousands present at the site at any given time since Tuesday evening.
The Chennai police recorded its appreciation on its Facebook page on Thursday night. "The youth engaged in the protest demanding Jallikattu at Marina have maintained extraordinary calm & peace for the past few days. They have cooperated with the police in maintaining free flow of traffic on Kamarajar Salai," the post reads.
The police have also requested the protesters "not to believe any rumours being circulated in the social media relating to any police action."
For three nights, men and women, young students and professionals, have slept in the open on the Marina beach. During the day they sit in protest, refusing to disperse till the ban on Jallikattu, a centuries-old bull taming sport, returns to the state. They raise slogans, take turns to address the crowds, and send out appeals on social media for more people to join them, but the protest has been absolutely peaceful.
The protest began as a gathering of about 50 people on Tuesday, but the Chennai police estimate that from Wednesday evening onward, at least 15,000 people have been at the Marina Beach at all times.
Their manner of protest is in deep contrast with political parties in the state, all of which too demand that the Jallikattu ban be lifted. This morning, MK Stalin, the working President of main opposition party DMK was detained by the police after he attempted to stop trains to protest against the Jallikattu ban.
At the Marina protest, policemen have had no reason to take any action. This morning, the crowds cheered as a policeman in uniform addressed the crowds, pledging his support to the Jallikattu demand for Tamil pride.
The protesters have welcomed the support of actors, like Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan and other famous people who have visited the Marina Beach, each emphasising that they are there as Tamils and not as celebrities. But politicians have been kept away; Mr Stalin and some others who attempted to join the protest earlier this week were asked to leave.
On Friday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam's announcement that the state will bring use an ordinance or executive order to bring Jallikattu back to the state within two days was met with some skepticism at the Marina Beach. Protesters said they would not leave till a formal order is passed.