UP Cabinet Names Agra Airport After Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday named the Agra airport after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the ideologue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh -- the forerunner of present-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).At the third Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was also decided that the civil terminal of the Gorakhpur Air Force Station would be named after "Mahayogi Gorakhnath".The meeting, which lasted a little over 30 minutes, also decided to divide Uttar Pradesh into 12 clusters and approved the e-tendering facility for all tender processes in the state.The crop insurance scheme also got approval of the state cabinet, which also decided that the state government would give land for the "agriculture centres" to be established by the central government.The disability welfare department's name has also been changed and from now on, it would be called Divyaang Jan Vikas Empowerment Department.The movie "Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi" has been accorded tax-free status by the state government. The proposal for this was ratified by the state cabinet.The Hema Malini-starrer is based on the life of late BJP leader Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia.