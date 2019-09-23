Over 100 Kg Cannabis, Hidden In Coconut Shells, Seized In Agra: Police

The cannabis was found stuffed in green coconuts. (Representational)

The railway police in Agra today seized cannabis weighing over 100 kilograms and hidden in coconut shells.

"Nearly 132 kg of cannabis, stuffed in green coconuts, was seized at the Agra Cant railway station," GRP Inspector Vijay Singh said.

The police have arrested three people involved in the smuggling racket.

The three men were allegedly smuggling cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Agra.

