"No Foul Play Suspected": Singapore Police On Zubeen Garg's Death

A month after popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death, the Singapore police said they "do not suspect any foul play", adding that the investigation is still underway. The cops, in a statement, urged people not to spread "unverified information" over the singer's death.

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," the statement read.

According to the Singapore police, the completion of the investigation may take up to another three months.

"The findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner's Inquiry ("CI"). A CI is a fact finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on October 1, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request," it said.

The cops added that they are "committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case" - which takes time.

"We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," they said.

The 52-year-old singer had gone for a swim in the sea in Singapore on September 19 when he was found dead - floating face down in the water. He was in Singapore to attend the three-day North East India Festival that was scheduled to begin on September 20. It was, however, cancelled after the singer's death.

Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, have been arrested in the case.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government had constituted a 10-member committee to investigate the singer's death. It has also decided to push for a fast-track court trial in the case. "The cabinet has decided to request the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for the trial in the Zubeen Garg case to be done in a fast-track court. The state will appoint a special public prosecutor for the case," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to officials, the Singapore police are scheduled to meet a team of their Assam counterparts led by Special DGP and SIT head Munna Prasad Gupta on October 21 in the country.