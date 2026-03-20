"F**k Tel Aviv": Mamdani's Wife Under Fire Over Past Posts, Using N-Word

New York City's first lady Rama Duwaji is facing scrutiny after allegedly being linked to social media posts including a racial slur and support for Palestinian militant figures.

The reports, first published by the Washington Free Beacon, said accounts on X and Tumblr believed to have been used by 28-year-old Duwaji during her late teenage years and early twenties, between roughly 2013 and 2017, contained the posts in question.

According to the outlet, a post from 2013 allegedly included the N-word. “Helllll yeah, ni***. Super duper genius, excuse you.”

Other posts highlighted in the report include content praising figures linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The US designates it a terror organisation.

“F**k Tel Aviv. Shouldn't exist in the first place. They are occupiers,” reposted.

She allegedly also reposted, “show them the children locked in cages overnight, burned alive, and starved to death in Palestine. Tel Aviv.” And, “as you give Israelis an outlet to celebrate their atrocities, you're supporting a genocidal state. Bye.”

The report also pointed to posts critical of the US military and Israel. One repost described US soldiers as not brave and accused them of “slaughtering 3rd world civilians."

She also said US troops were “not brave nor are they fighting for anyone's freedom.”

Among the material cited was an image of Leila Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, shared alongside a quote attributed to her, “If it does good for my cause, I'll be happy to accept death.” Another post reportedly referenced Shadia Abu Ghazaleh, also linked to the group.

The outlet also reported that a December 2015 repost blamed white people for the creation of al-Qaeda.

The Free Beacon said it linked the accounts to Duwaji by cross-referencing usernames, images and biographical details, and by using facial recognition tools. It added that the accounts appeared inactive or had since been deactivated. Duwaji recently took down an older account on X following the reports, while her Instagram account remains active.