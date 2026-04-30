Kohinoor In Focus After Mamdani Backs Its Return. All About 106 Carat Diamond

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said that he will encourage Britain's King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond to India. The comment came during a press interaction ahead of a ceremony marking the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Later the same day, Mamdani also briefly interacted with the British monarch.

"If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond," Mamdani said.

All About Koh-i-Noor

The Koh-i-Noor, which translates to “Mountain of Light” in Persian, is one of the most well-known and historically debated gemstones in the world. It weighs around 105.6 carats and has been estimated to be worth over $200 million.

The origins of the diamond are often traced back to the Kollur Mines of the Golconda region, now part of Telangana. It is believed that Koh-i-Noor was discovered during the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty in the 13th century.

Over the centuries, it has been in the hands of Mughal emperors, Persian shahs, Afghan rulers and Sikh maharajas.

The gem eventually came into the possession of Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of the Sikh Empire. He was still a child, around 10 years old, when the British annexed Punjab in 1849. That same year, the Last Treaty of Lahore formalised the transfer of power under which the diamond was handed over to the British and subsequently presented to Queen Victoria.

The Archaeological Survey of India, in response to an RTI query a few years ago, stated that the diamond was “surrendered” by the Maharaja of Lahore to the then Queen of England and was “not handed over” in a voluntary transfer nearly 170 years ago.

Within the British monarchy, the Koh-i-Noor has historically been part of royal regalia. It was worn by Queen Victoria and later appeared in crowns used by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mother Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon and Queen Elizabeth II.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the diamond remained part of the crown jewels housed at the Tower of London.

Although tradition suggested its passage within the royal family, it was not used in the coronation ceremony where Queen Camilla wore Queen Mary's Crown.

India has repeatedly said the Koh-i-Noor is an important part of its history, and many see its presence in the UK as linked to the colonial period.