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One Killed In Shooting Near Mexico's Presidential Palace

Mexico City's Security Secretariat described the shooting as a "direct attack" in which a 42-year-old man died and two 39-year-old men were injured.

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One Killed In Shooting Near Mexico's Presidential Palace
The attack occurred in Santo Domingo Square, an area surrounded by colonial-era buildings
  • One person died and two were wounded in a shooting near Zocalo in Mexico City
  • The Security Secretariat called it a direct attack with a 42-year-old man killed
  • Two injured men aged 39 were also reported in the incident on Monday
Why is the Santo Domingo area known for fake documents?
Mexico City:

One person died and two more were wounded Monday after a shooting in Mexico City near the Zocalo public square and presidential palace. 

Mexico City's Security Secretariat described the shooting as a "direct attack" in which a 42-year-old man died and two 39-year-old men were injured. The suspected attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle, and a police investigation is ongoing. 

The attack occurred in Santo Domingo Square, an area surrounded by colonial-era buildings and notorious for the production and sale of false documents, local police said. 

Although such shootings are common in areas under the control of narco-trafficking gangs, they remain unusual in the Mexican capital, despite the operation of several street gangs such as the Union Tepito and Fuerza Anti-Union.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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