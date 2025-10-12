Zelensky Asks For Air Defences, Missiles During Call With Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested more air defences in a call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, saying Russia was taking advantage of distracted world attention to attack Ukraine.

France is a significant miliary backer of Ukraine.

The country has been embroiled in political crisis since last year, when Macron called snap elections hoping to secure a majority but instead left parliament paralysed between multiple parties.

"I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron... I informed him about our priority needs -- first and foremost, air defence systems and missiles," Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

"Russia is now taking advantage of the moment -- the fact that the Middle East and domestic issues in every country are getting maximum attention," the Ukrainian leader added.

Russia has pummelled Ukraine's energy grid in recent days, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians ahead of winter.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's three-and-a-half year invasion have stalled in recent months.

