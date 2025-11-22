"Most Difficult Moments": Ukraine Warns It May Lose US Ally Over Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday pushed back against a US plan to end the war in Ukraine, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin welcomed the proposal that includes many of his hardline demands.

With President Donald Trump giving Ukraine less than a week to sign, Zelensky pledged to work to ensure any deal would not "betray" Ukraine's interests, while acknowledging he risked losing Washington as an ally.

Putin said the blueprint could "lay the foundation" for a final peace settlement, but threatened more land seizures if Ukraine walked away from negotiations.

Ukraine faces one of the most challenging moments in its history, Zelensky said in an address to the nation, adding that he would propose alternatives to Trump's 28-point plan.

Kyiv and its European allies were startled by the proposal -- which would force Ukraine to give up land, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO.

Russia, meanwhile, would gain territory, be reintegrated into the global economy and rejoin the G8, under a draft of the plan, seen by AFP.

He'll have to like it

"Ukraine and its European allies are still living under illusions and dreaming of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield," Putin said in a televised meeting with his security council.

If Kyiv walks away, Russia's claimed recent capture of Ukrainian city Kupiansk "will inevitably be repeated in other key areas of the front line," Putin added.

The Ukrainian army says Kupiansk remains under Kyiv's control.

Zelensky on Friday recalled how he marshalled Kyiv's response to the Russian invasion in February 2022, saying "we did not betray Ukraine then, we will not do so now."

"I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives," he added.

Trump said at the White House that next Thursday was an "appropriate time" to set for Zelensky to agree a deal, but he indicated it could be flexible.

"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting," Trump told reporters at the White House. "At some point he's going to have to accept something."

Zelensky said after talks with US Vice President JD Vance that Ukraine continues to "respect" Trump's desire to end the war.

He also held an emergency call with the German, French and British leaders as Europe, cut out of the process, scrambled to respond.

Army cuts

The Ukrainian leader plans to speak directly to Trump soon, his office has said.

The US plan envisages recognizing territories controlled by Moscow as "de-facto" Russian, with Kyiv pulling troops out of parts of the Donetsk region.

Kyiv would also cap its army at 600,000, rule out joining NATO and have no NATO troops deployed to its territory.

In return, Ukraine would get unspecified "reliable security guarantees" and a fund for reconstruction using some Russia assets frozen in foreign accounts.

"Right now is one of the most difficult moments in our history," Zelensky said in his address.

"The pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner," he said, warning of a break with Washington.

In a call with Zelensky, key allies Britain, France and Germany stressed their "unwavering and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace," said a joint statement after the talks.

The United States bypassed Europe with the plan, and many European governments were unsettled by the prospect of the war ending on Moscow's terms.

Flexibility

Putin, who treated Trump's proposal more favourably, said an early version of the plan was discussed with the US president even before they met in Alaska on August 15.

There, Putin told Trump that Russia was ready "to show flexibility" in resolving the conflict, without elaborating how, according to the Kremlin chief's televised meeting.

Putin added that Russia is ready for detailed discussion of Trump's plan. Otherwise, it will continue the war.

Trump's administration has previously rejected accusations that it worked on the proposal with Moscow.

The White House gave Zelensky until November 27, when the United States celebrates Thanksgiving, to decide on what it called a "good plan" for Russia and Ukraine.

In Kyiv, people were divided over whether Ukraine should engage with the proposal and negotiate a better position, or reject it as a capitulation.

Yanina, a 41-year-old seamstress, predicted the proposal will lead nowhere and the war will continue.

"Neither us nor Russia will make concessions," she said.

