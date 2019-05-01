Zakir Naik's TV Channel Blocked In Sri Lanka After Terror Attack: Report

Two of Sri Lanka's major cable TV operators have dropped Zakir Naik's TV channel.

Two of Sri Lanka's major cable TV operators have dropped controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Peace TV from their list of channels, media reports said, after the Easter Sunday blasts that killed over 250 people.

India and Bangladesh have already banned his TV channel, which has allegedly been used by ISIS recruiters for indoctrination and brainwashing the youth.

Sri Lanka's two of the largest cable operators ''Dialogue'' and ''SLT'' have stopped airing Zakir Naik's Peace TV. However, an official announcement on this yet to be made, Colombo Gazette reported.

However, the Sri Lankan government has not banned the controversial Peace TV.

''Peace TV'' was launched by Zakir Naik's Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation in 2006. An Urdu version was launched in 2009, followed by a Bangla version in 2011. The content in English, Urdu and Bangla is telecast from Dubai.

Zakir Naik is wanted by India for allegedly inciting young people with his hate speeches.He is being probed for terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had left India in 2016.

He has been granted permanent residence in Malaysia.

The NIA had first registered a case against Zakir Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016 for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups. Bangladesh suspended the channel that featured his teachings, after media reported that terrorists behind the Dhaka cafe in 2016 were his followers.

