YouTuber MrBeast Sues His Fast Food Chain For Making 'Revolting' Burgers

MrBeast is asking a judge to terminate the contract between him and the company.

YouTuber Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is suing the company behind his fast food chain after fans called the food "revolting," BBC reported. Mr Beast is known for his over-the-top stunts and challenges and has 172 million subscribers.

The biggest YouTuber in the world opened MrBeast Burger in 2020. MrBeast is claiming that Virtual Dining Concepts- the company behind the burger- is hurting his brand and reputation by serving a subpar product. The YouTuber is asking a judge to terminate the contract between him and the company.

The lawsuit, filed in New York on Monday, claims, "MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand" along with causing "material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast's reputation."

The lawsuit further states that MrBeast has not received any profit since the start of their partnership.

The 25-year-old YouTuber had previously apologised to fans who were disappointed by their food. According to a BBC report, MrBeast Burger delivers from more than 1,000 so-called "ghost kitchens" worldwide.

Meanwhile, MrBeast recently bought a US neighbourhood for his employees. The neighbourhood is located in the southeastern suburbs of Greenville, North Carolina.

25-year-old MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his philanthropic endeavours and sensational YouTube videos. His videos have raked in more than 40 billion views, and his net worth is $54 million.