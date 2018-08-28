YouTube Will Show How Many Hours Of Life You Wasted Binge-Watching

Google announced a new tool which will be accessible to its YouTube users and will be available under your account menu starting this week.

World | | Updated: August 28, 2018 13:19 IST
Youtube has introduced the feature for users' digital well-being.

New Delhi: 

Even Google knows its products are addictive. As part of its efforts to promote a digital wellbeing, Google has decided it will show you the amount of time you spend binge-watching on YouTube.

In its blog titled 'Tools to Take Charge of Your Digital Wellbeing', Google announced a new tool which will be accessible to its YouTube users. The personal time watched profile will show you how long you have watched YouTube videos today, yesterday, and over the past 7 days.

The new feature will be available under your account menu starting this week. The video service already has a number of other features such as break reminders and notification limitations to help you keep a track of time lest you end up spending (or wasting) one more day of your precious digital life.

