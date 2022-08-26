'You Fu*** Indians,' Texas Woman Says In Viral Video, Had A Gun

Texas Racist Attack On Indians: The Mexican woman has been arrested.

A video of a woman in the United States hurling racial abuses towards a group of Indian-American women has gone viral on social media. The Mexican woman is heard saying "I hate you fu***** Indians" in the clip that has shocked social media users. The incident took place in the parking lot of Sixty Vines restaurant in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday night. The attacker, who claims to be a Mexican born in the US, is seen asking a group of Indian-American women to "go back to India".

The video starts shortly after the confrontation between the women began.

"All these Indians, come to America for a better life. ...You come to our country and want everything for free. I am a Mexican-American and I was born here," the woman said while hurling abuses towards four Indian-American women. She was later identified by the police as Esmeralda Upton, who lives in Plano.

Police officers from the Plano Police Department arrested Upton shortly after the Indian-American women reported the incident to the authorities.

She has been arrested on a charge of "assault causing bodily injury and a charge of terroristic threats", according to the police. News agency PTI said that Upton is being held on $10,000 bond.

ASSAULT ARREST

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

One of the Indian-American women tried to reason with the attacker and asked, "What makes you think that we are not American?" To this Esmeralda replied, "It's the way you speak. Because I am Mexican-American and I speak English."

She continued with her racist slant saying, "If life is so great in India, why the ***k are you in America."

A five-and-half-minute clip has been posted on Facebook by Rani Banerjee, who was part of the group that was assaulted.

Upton even assaulted the Indian-American women and asked them to turn off the camera, threatening to take out a gun and shoot the four women. "Turn the goddamn phone off or I swear to god I'll shoot your a**." One of the women who was recording the video was also hit in the face.

The video of the horrific incident which has since gone viral has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

"This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime," Democratic Party activist Reema Rasool said while posting the video on Twitter.

The police, meanwhile, said that this incident is currently under investigation as a hate crime. "Additional charges may be forthcoming," the statement added.