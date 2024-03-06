Yemen's Houthis Say They Target Two US Warships In Red Sea

Houthi rebels said that US ships were targeted with a number of naval missiles and drones.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis carried out a military operation in which they targeted two U.S. warship destroyers in the Red Sea, the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

He said the ships were targeted with a number of naval missiles and drones.

Houthis' Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

