"This war has to end," Joe Biden said. (File)

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the war in Yemen "has to end", pledging to terminate US support for Saudi-led offensive operations and to halt arms sales.

"This war has to end," Biden said.

"To underscore our commitment, we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales."

