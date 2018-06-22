Suspect In The Killing Of Rapper XXXTentacion Arrested The warrant said Dedrick Williams shot XXXTentacion on Monday outside a motorcycle store. Williams has not yet entered a plea to the allegations.

Share EMAIL PRINT XXXTentacion led a violent life and was awaiting trial for beating his former girlfriend who was pregnant Miami: A Florida man with a criminal history has been arrested over the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, with more suspects being sought, authorities said Thursday.



Dedrick Williams, 22, was pulled over Wednesday evening in Pompano Beach north of Miami and arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder, the Broward County Sheriff's Department said.



The warrant said



"Detectives are seeking additional suspects. The investigation continues," the department said on Twitter.



The sheriff's department said that they were treating the killing of the chart-topping rapper, whose bag was snatched from his car, as part of a robbery.



Williams has been repeatedly arrested and had been on probation through 2021 over car theft, according to law enforcement records.



Facebook and Instagram pages linked to Williams showed a deep interest in tattoos and money, with the suspect often fanning himself with spread stacks of dollars. Pictures from 2014 showed the inside of a gun store.



"Don't piss me off u will never know wats next," he wrote on Facebook shortly before his arrest.



It was not immediately clear if Williams had previous contact with XXXTentacion, 20, whose real name was Jahseh Ofrey.



XXXTentacion led a violent life himself with multiple arrests. He had been awaiting trial for beating his former girlfriend while she was pregnant, an episode which led to calls to shun his music.



But despite the domestic violence charges and a lack of traditional publicity, XXXTentacion debuted at number one this year on the US chart with his second album, entitled "?."



Rappers including Kendrick Lamar



