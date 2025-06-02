Xi Mingze: All About Xi Jinping's Daughter And Why She Is In News

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Xi Mingze, daughter of President Xi Jinping, may be back at Harvard. Laura Loomer claims Xi resides in Massachusetts with CCP security. Born on June 25, 1992, in Fuzhou, she studied under a pseudonym.

Xi Mingze, the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan, has been in news due to reports suggesting she may have returned to the United States to resume studies at Harvard University. News outlets picked up the story after a far-right political commentator Laura Loomer, also an ally of US President Donald Trump, claimed in a post on X that Xi "lives in Massachusetts" under the security cover of CCP guards. Here's what is known about Xi Mingze.

Early Life and Education

Born on 25 June 1992 in Fuzhou, Fujian province, Xi Mingze was raised in a politically prominent family, according to Newsweek. She attended Beijing Jingshan School and Hangzhou Foreign Language School, where she studied French. In 2010, she enrolled at Harvard University under a pseudonym to maintain privacy, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Public Appearances and Philanthropy

Xi's public appearances have been rare. Following the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, she volunteered for a week in Hanwang, Mianzhu, participating in disaster relief efforts. In 2013, she made a public appearance with her parents in Liangjiahe village, Yan'an, Shaanxi, offering Chinese New Year greetings to locals.

"She studied all the time," Asahi Shimbun correspondent Kenji Minemura told New Yorker in 2015 about Xi's previous US stay.

Privacy and Media Attention

Xi Mingze has maintained a life away from the public eye. Her privacy has been a subject of intense protection by Chinese authorities. In 2019, a man named Niu Tengyu was arrested for allegedly leaking personal information about Xi online. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding her privacy.

Potential Future Role

Speculation about Xi Mingze's future role in Chinese politics exists, given her family's prominence. However, there is no public indication of her political ambitions.