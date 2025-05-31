Amid US Crackdown, Trump Ally Calls Deportation Of Xi Jinping's Daughter

Laura Loomer, a far-right political commentator and ally of Donald Trump, has demanded that Xi Mingze, the daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, be deported from the US.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Loomer said, "Let's go! Deport Xi Jinping's daughter!"

She added that Xi Mingze "lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard!" Ms Loomer also claimed, "Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!"

Laura Loomer, though, didn't provide any evidence to support her claims or identify her sources. She tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in her post.

Here's her post:

Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts! @marcorubio — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 28, 2025

There is no publicly available evidence confirming that Xi Mingze lives in the US. A 2015 report by The New Yorker indicated that she returned to China after completing her studies at Harvard, noting that Xi "prepared to depart from campus as quietly as she had arrived."

Ms Loomer's comments come at a time when tensions over Chinese influence in American academia and policy are at a peak. The Donald Trump administration is locked in a legal standoff with Harvard University over immigration rules and the rights of educational institutions to admit international students.

Harvard has been accused by the Donald Trump administration of supporting antisemitism and working with the Chinese Communist Party. Trump revoked the university's ability to enrol foreign students - only for a federal judge to block the decision with a temporary restraining order.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio recently announced new visa restrictions for Chinese nationals. "The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields," he wrote on X.

The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 28, 2025

If applied broadly, this policy could impact hundreds of thousands of Chinese students, a vital source of income for American universities and a key talent pipeline for US tech firms.

The Chinese foreign ministry condemned the move and said it had lodged formal protests with Washington.

Republicans are pushing legislative efforts to bar certain individuals from studying in the US, including the introduction of the Protecting Higher Education from the Chinese Communist Party Act by Senator Eric Schmitt. The bill aims to ban CCP members and their relatives from acquiring US student visas.

Who is Xi Mingze?

Xi Mingze, born in 1992, is the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and celebrity soprano Peng Liyuan. Very little is publicly known about Xi Mingze, although she has occasionally appeared with her parents. In 2008, she volunteered during the aftermath of the Sichuan earthquake.

According to the 2015 report by The New Yorker, Xi Mingze studied psychology and English at Harvard while living under an assumed name, with her true identity known to only a small circle of faculty members and close friends - "less than ten."