Countries Need To Discard 'Cold War Mentality': China's Xi Jinping At World Economic Forum

The world needs to discard Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday emphasising that the world is far from being tranquil and "rhetorics that stoke hatred and prejudice abound".

"We need to discard Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes. Our world today is far from being tranquil, rhetorics that stoke hatred and prejudice abound. Acts of containment, suppression or confrontation arising thereof do all harm, not the least good to world peace and security," said Xi Jinping during his virtual address at Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum.

The Chinese President also spoke against "protectionism and unilateralism" besides "hegemony and bullying."

"History has proved time and again that confrontation does not solve problems, it only invites catastrophic consequences. Protectionism and unilateralism can protect no one, they ultimately hurt the interests of others as well as one's own."

"Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which run counter to the tide of history. Naturally, countries have divergences and disagreements between them. Yet a zero-sum approach that enlarges one's own gain at the expense of others will not help," he said.

Xi Jinping also spoke against "exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world" and "fanning ideological antagonism".

His remarks came amid tensions between China and the United States on various issues.

"Acts of single-mindedly building exclusive yards with high walls or parallel systems, of enthusiastically putting together exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world, of overstretching the concept of national security to hold back economic and technological advances of other countries, and of fanning ideological antagonism and politicizing or weaponizing economic, scientific and technological issues, will gravely undercut international efforts to tackle common challenges," he said.

Stressing that different countries and civilizations may prosper together on the basis of respect for each other, he said countries should seek common ground and win-win outcomes by setting aside differences.

Xi Jinping asked the world to follow the trend of history, work for a stable international order, advocate common values of humanity, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We should choose dialogue over confrontation, inclusiveness over exclusion, and stand against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or power politics," he added.