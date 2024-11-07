Xi Jinping Congratulates Donald Trump, Calls For "Stable, Healthy" China-US Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for "stable, healthy and sustainable" ties between Beijing and Washington in a message to US president-elect Donald Trump, state media said.

In a "congratulatory message" to Trump, Xi "pointed out that history has shown that China and the United States benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation", state broadcaster CCTV said.

"A stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship is in the common interest of both countries and is in line with the expectations of the international community," Xi said.

In his first message to Trump since the former president secured a second term in office, the Chinese leader said he hoped "that both sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation".

He called for Washington and Beijing to "strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find a correct way for China and the US to get along in this new era, to benefit both countries and the world".