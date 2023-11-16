'Xi And I Agreed, Each Could Call Directly, And...': Biden After Meeting

Joe Biden said he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to speak directly to each other in times of crisis between the two countries.

"We're going to continue to preserve and pursue high level diplomacy... to keep the lines of communication open, including between President Xi and me.

"He and I agreed that each one of us could pick up the phone, call directly and will be heard immediately."

