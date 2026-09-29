Wrestler PAC Found Unconscious In Car Moments Before Death: Report

New details have emerged in the death of professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, famous by his ring name PAC, who died at the age of 40. According to California Post, the sister publication of New York Post, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was found "passed out" in a vehicle in the parking lot of CAVA, an American fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The outlet claims this happened hours before Satterley was pronounced dead on Sunday. Medics rushed to the site around 4 pm after receiving the news.

California Post has also published the transcript of the dispatch audio it obtained.

"This is going to be a slumper. We can't confirm breathing at this time," it quoted officials as saying.

According to the news report, some customers of the restaurant had noticed Satterley unconscious in the vehicle and called the emergency number 911.

They also tried to help the wrestler till authorities arrived. Satterley was pronounced dead at 4.08 pm (local time).

No foul play has been found on the wrestler's death, though investigation is going on. A cause of death is pending "additional testing" following an initial autopsy, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The restaurant is located close to Chicago O'Hare Airport, suggesting PAC was preparing for a flight later in the evening. He came to Chicago to participate in AEW's event but lost the match against Andrade El Idolo.

PAC competed in wrestling competitions across the world, including in WWE as Adrian Neville. WWE honoured "Neville" as Raw opened on Monday. There were tributes throughout the show, with players like Pamela Rose Martinez (aka Bayley) wearing an armband that read "Ben".

After leaving WWE in 2018, Satterley returned to the name PAC and resumed competing internationally.