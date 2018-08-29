World's Smallest Medical Robot Hits Guinness Book Of World Records

Creation of Soutik Betal, the robot measures 120 nanometer and has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for its negligible size.

World | | Updated: August 29, 2018 15:08 IST
The tiny robot is capable of interacting with biological cells, enters Guinness Book of World Records.

Texas: 

A doctoral research student at the University of Texas has built the world's smallest medical robot that cannot be seen with the human eye.

Creation of Soutik Betal, the robot measures 120 nanometer and has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for its negligible size, Fast Company reports.

The robot is basically a series of nano-composite particles of multi-functional oxide materials that can be remotely controlled by an electromagnetic field.

Because the tiny robot is capable of interacting with biological cells, future applications could include direct medication to cells in conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer's.

