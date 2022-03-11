World's Longest Car Restored, Now Has A Swimming Pool And Helipad

"The American Dream" was built by car customiser Jay Ohrberg in1986.

The world's longest car has been restored to its full glory, and has now broken its own record. According to Guinness World Records, the super limo named "The American Dream" now measures 30.54 metres (100 feet and 1.50 inches).

The photo of the now restored car has been posted by Guinness World Records on its website and social media platforms. For perspective, a regular car is between 12 and 16 feet long on an average.

The car was originally built in 1986 in California's Burbank by car customiser Jay Ohrberg, according to Guinness World Records. At that time, it measured 60 feet, rolled on 26 wheels and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear.

After a few customisations, it was later extended to 30.5 metres. It is now slightly longer. Going by the Indian market, six Honda City sedans (15 feet each) can be parked along side "The American Dream" back-to-back and some space will still be left.

"The American Dream" is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines and can be driven from both ends, Guinness World Records added. It has been built in two sections and joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners.

But the car's long size means it offers passengers a ride in the lap of luxury. There is a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, and hold your breath - a helipad.

"The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds," Michael Manning, who was involved in The American Dream's restoration, told Guinness World Record.

There are also refrigerators, a telephone and several television sets. The car can fit more than 75 people, according to Guinness World Records.

During its prime, "The American Dream" appeared in many movies and was frequently taken on rent. But owing to its high maintenance cost and parking issues, people lost interest in the car and it began to rust. Then Manning decided to restore the car and bought it from eBay.

The restoration cost $250,000 in shipping, materials and labour, and took three years to complete, according to Guinness World Records.

But "The American Dream" won't be hitting the road. It will be a part of Dezerland Park Car Museum's collection of unique and classic cars.