World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail On Maiden Voyage From Florida

Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, has set off on its maiden voyage from Florida. The ship will embark on a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise, visiting destinations like Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan, Honduras. This maritime giant boasts 20 decks, accommodating 5,610 guests at double occupancy and over 7,000 at full capacity, along with 2,350 crew members. Weighing 250,800 tonnes, it's slightly taller than its sister ship, Icon of the Seas.

The Star of the Seas boasts an incredible array of amenities, including a massive aquadome with a 55-foot waterfall, a "Back to the Future" musical featuring a life-size DeLorean replica, and a sprawling waterpark.

The ship has 7 swimming pools, 6 thrilling waterslides, an ice rink, a laser tag arena, an escape room and an aerial adventure course.

Passengers can have a go at surfing too, on a 12-metre surf simulator.

Guests can indulge in culinary delights at one of 40 restaurants and lounges, such as the Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club.

However, this luxury comes with a price as the cheapest tickets start at $951 (Rs 83554) per person. Despite the cost, demand for cruise vacations is soaring, according to Stewart Chiron, founder of The Cruise Guy.

"There are more people booked for cruises into the future than at any time in history. The demand is tremendous, and people are going. The satisfaction rates are unbelievable, and the future outlook, especially with the new ships that are coming in, it's gonna make it even more exciting," Mr Chiron said.

Mr Chiron noted that people are fed up with hotels' price gouging, turning to sea travel as a more appealing option. In response, cruise lines are expanding their offerings, providing more destinations and experiences to meet growing demand.

"What's happening right now is that there are more people that are wanting to go on cruises. Some who have maybe taken one or two cruises and now they're doing three, four or five cruises in a year," he added.

