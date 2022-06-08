World Ocean Day 2022: Know Date, Theme And Significance

Climate change is threatening the health and condition of the world's oceans (File)

Climate change is threatening the health and condition of the oceans, and rapid collaborative action is needed from nations all over the world to ensure that future generations are able to enjoy the resources of the oceans in a sustainable manner.

To promote knowledge about how to save the oceans today and sustainably use them in the future, the United Nations recognised June 8 as World Ocean Day.

History

The United Nations' World Commission on Environment and Development commission in its seminal Our Common Future report highlighted many of the environmental problems plaguing the planet. The report noted that while the oceans were being adversely affected by climate change just as much if not more than farmlands, forests and other sectors, it lacked a strong voice.

Nearly half a decade later, the idea of World Ocean Day was first proposed by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) in 1992. But only after global collaboration between The Ocean Project and the World Ocean Network, and various other scientific institutes and organisations did the UN official recognise June 8 as World Ocean Day in 2008.

Significance

World Ocean Day seeks to promote knowledge about the delicate systems that govern the world's oceanic system and how they're at increasing risk from climate change. From rising pollution, acidification of ocean water, rising average temperatures, to a reduction in ocean biodiversity. Through spreading awareness, World Ocean Day hopes to protect the Earth's major water bodies.

Theme

The theme for World Ocean Day 2022 is “Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean”.

The event is a hybrid event with live attendance in UN's UN Headquarters in New York and broadcast live on Facebook and UN web TV. This year's theme focuses on how to not only stop harming the ocean but on actions that need to be taken in order to restore the oceans to their former glory through collective efforts.