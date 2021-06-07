World Oceans Day 2021: Theme And 10 Facts On Oceans

World Oceans Day 2021 Images: The Great Barrier Reef is the biggest coral reef in the world

World Oceans Day is observed on June 8. Oceans play a major role in everyday life of people globally. Oceans are the lungs of our planet and an important part of the biosphere. The World Oceans Day gives governments across the world an opportunity to inform people about the impact of economic activities and human actions on the ocean. In 1973, International Marine Organization was formed to address issues regarging pollution from ships by oil, by noxious liquid substances carried in bulk, sewage, garbage and the checking air pollution from ships. The theme of World Oceans Day 2021 is - The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods. Ahead of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, from 2021 to 2030, the theme aims to strengthen cooperation worldwide to "develop the scientific research and innovative technologies that can connect ocean science with the needs of society."

World Oceans Day 2021: Here are 10 interesting facts on oceans

Over three billion people rely on the ocean for their livelihood. The ocean contains 50-80 per cent of all life on Earth. Only one per cent of the ocean is legally protected. Harmful algae blooms are increasing; they can cause massive fish kills and contaminate seafood with toxins. Oceans help in reducing climate change by storing large amounts of carbon dioxide. But increasing levels of dissolved carbon are making the seawater more acidic. About 70 per cent of the oxygen we breathe is produced by the oceans. The sea is home to the world's largest living structure - the Great Barrier Reef. It is 2,600 km long and can seen from the Moon. We have only explored about five per cent of the world's oceans and there are a lot more that needs to be discovered. According to World Register of Marine Species (WoRMS), there are currently at least 236,878 named marine species. 90 per cent of all volcanic activity occurs in the oceans.

