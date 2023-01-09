World Leaders Slam Bolsonaro Supporters' Invasion Of Brazil's Congress

Global leaders have condemned the assault on Brazil's government buildings.

Supporters of Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country's Supreme Court, the Congress building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Here are reactions from world leaders:

CHILEAN PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC

"The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy."

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

"All my solidarity to @LulaOficial and the people of Brazil. Fascism has decided to stage a coup. ... It is urgent for the OAS (Organization of American States) to meet if it wants to continue to live as an institution."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"All my support to President @LulaOficial and to the free and democratically elected institutions of the Brazilian people. We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazil's Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality."

MEXICO'S FOREIGN MINISTER MARCELO EBRARD

"In the wake of the events in Brazil, we express Mexico's full support for President Lula's administration, elected by popular will. We reject any attempt against democratic institutions."

ARGENTINE FOREIGN MINISTER SANTIAGO CAFIERO

"We express our solidarity with @LulaOficial and raise our voices in defense of Brazil's democracy."

ECUADOR'S FOREIGN RELATIONS MINISTRY

"Ecuador condemns the events against institutionality in Brazil and reiterates its unrestricted support for democracy and the legitimately elected government."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)