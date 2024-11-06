World Leaders React To Donald Trump's "Historic Return": Who Said What

With Republican nominee Donald Trump just three votes short of a victory in the Presidential election, wishes from world leaders began pouring in even as he promised a "golden age for America".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that with Mr Trump at the helm, India-US ties will reach greater heights. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he wrote on X.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed hope for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US is an "unfriendly country" and Russia would judge Mr Trump on his actions.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, said Mr Trump's "historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled a meeting with the president-elect in September, where they both discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression. "I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," the Ukraine President wrote in a post on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among the first world leaders to issue a congratulatory message, said the "special relationship" between the UK and the US would continue to prosper under the new American administration. "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," he said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that Berlin would work with him for "prosperity and freedom". On the potential working relationship with the US, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, reaffirmed the friendship between the two countries as he congratulated Mr Trump. "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future," he said in a post on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European Union (EU) and the US are more than just allies. "We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she wrote on X.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Mr Trump's return to power will help keep the alliance "strong". "His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

As per Associated Press, 267 electoral votes have gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Kamala Harris. Trump is just three votes short of a victory.